‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ director Bryan Singer is facing new allegations that he sexually assaulted minors, leading the British Academy of Film and Television Arts to scrub his name from its awards nomination ahead of its show Sunday. Questions remain about whether the allegations will affect the film’s Oscar chances.
Singer has denied the allegations and was fired from the Freddie Mercury biopic during production December 2017 for unrelated reasons. But he is still the credited director on ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, which overcame a troubled production and bad reviews to become the highest grossing musical biopic of all time, as well as a leading awards contender.
Insiders say the film likely doesn’t have a shot at winning best picture, but Rami Malek is a lock for the best actor Oscar for his portrayal of Mercury.