Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon is the latest celebrity to come out in support of Indian farmers who have been protesting the new farms laws in the country.
The Oscar-winner took to Twitter to share a link by the New York Times, which addresses the farmers’ protests, while adding: “Standing in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India. Read about who they are and why they’re protesting below.”
The ‘Dead Man Walking’ actress followed it up with another tweet. “Corporate greed & exploitation knows no bounds, not only in the US but worldwide. While they work w/ corp. media & politicians to silence the most vulnerable, we must let India’s leaders know the world is watching & we #StandWithFarmers! #FarmersProtests [sic],” she posted, while tagged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modil.
The 74-year-old Hollywood veteran is known for her social and political activism. She was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has received the Action Against Hunger Humanitarian Award.
She is the latest international celebrity to voice support for the agitating farmers of India, after singer Rihanna, environment activist Greta Thunberg, actor Amanda Cerni, singers Jay Sean and Dr Zeus, and former adult star Mia Khalifa also lent their voices to the protest.
Even as international celebrities join the movement through social media, in India, celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, along with sporting personalities Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal and others have spoken out about a propaganda against India.