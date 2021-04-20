The Sony Pictures Animation will also mark the return of Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg and Phil Lord as producers, according to Variety.
“The crew behind the ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ set such a ridiculously high bar, and we’re humbled to take on the challenge of charting the next chapter in the story of Miles Morales,” the directing team said in a joint statement to Variety.
Dos Santos has previously spearheaded Nickelodeon’s ‘The Legend of Korra’ and Warner Bros.’ ‘Justice League Unlimited’ and ‘Teen Titans’. Powers is currently nominated for the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for the civil rights drama ‘One Night in Miami’.
The first ‘Spider-Verse’, which won an Oscar for Best Animated feature, follows the story for Miles Morales who is a Black Latino. The graphics, along with a stellar script, had many voting the film as the best Spider-Man every made.
‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2’ arrives in theatres October 7, 2022.