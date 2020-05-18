Silva died on May 9 at his home in Los Angeles of complications from a form of dementia

Actor Geno Silva, well-known for his stint in the movie 'Scarface', has died of complications related to dementia. He was 72.

Silva died on May 9 at his home in Los Angeles of complications from frontotemporal degeneration, a form of dementia, his family announced, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Silva, who boasted a four-decade career, was best known for playing the role of the Skull, the hitman who takes out Tony Montana, played by the actor Al Pacino, in the explosive climax of 'Scarface.'

His character never speaks a word while he guns down Montana with a shotgun from behind at the end in the classic movie.

His other movies include the 1981 released musical drama 'Zoot Suit,' in Steven Spielberg's 'Amistad,' 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park' and more.