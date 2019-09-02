Directors Nate Parker, left, and Spike Lee pose for portrait photographs for the film 'American Skin' at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Image Credit: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Three years ago, filmmaker Nate Parker came under scrutiny for a rape allegation from his college days that essentially derailed the release of his Nat Turner film ‘The Birth of a Nation’. Now, with a new film about police brutality debuting at the Venice Film International Film Festival, he is apologising for how he responded then.

“Standing here today at 39, the reality is I was quite tone deaf... to a lot of the things that happened in the climate,” Parker said at a small news conference in Venice on Sunday. “My response obviously hurt a lot of people, frustrated and angered a lot of people and I apologise.”

The film’s inclusion in this year’s festival, which also saw the premiere of a new Roman Polanski film, was criticised by some who saw it as incongruous with the progress that has been made in the culture in the #MeToo era. The #MeToo movement, which references a Twitter hashtag used by victims to acknowledge experiences of sexual assault and harassment, gained international momentum in October 2017 after dozens of women accused movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Parker was accused of sexual assault when he was a sophomore at Penn State University. Although he was acquitted, the incident emerged in the press around the release of ‘The Birth of a Nation’, a film which many expected to win awards. Parker responded then saying he was “falsely accused” and had been “vindicated” by the court.

A remorseful Parker was seated alongside Spike Lee, who is supporting the film, and producers Mark Burg and Tarak Ben Ammar hours before his new film premieres at the festival to some 650 people.

“I’m still learning and growing and still feeling the need to make films that speak to things that need to change in our country and the world,” Parker said. “And this topic was very dear to me.”

The new film, ‘American Skin’, stars Parker as an ex-Marine who sees his unarmed 14-year-old son murdered by a police officer during a traffic stop. When the courts fail to hold the officer responsible, Parker’s character Lincoln Jefferson decides to seek justice in his own way. Parker was inspired to write the film after Michael Brown was killed in Ferguson, Missouri.