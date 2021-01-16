Hollywood star Liam Neeson says he will retire from action movies after this year.
“I’m 68 and a half — 69 this year. There’s a couple more (action films) I’m going to do this year — hopefully, COVID allowing us — there’s a couple in the pipeline and, then I think that will probably be it. Well, unless I’m on a Zimmer frame or something,” Neeson said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
Neeson has been acting since the mid-1970s but he shot to fame playing Oskar Schindler in Steven Spielberg’s much-feted 1993 hit, ‘Schindler’s List’. Global superstardom as an action star came with the 2008 release ‘Taken’.
In his latest action film ‘The Marksman’, out in the UAE on January 21, he plays a former Marine turned rancher who must leave his life of solitude to protect an 11-year-old boy from drug cartel assassins.