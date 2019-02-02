A: I first started biking when I was 10 years old. My parents would take me out to the skate park to watch my older brother ride. It just looked like he and his mates were having so much fun. So for my 10th birthday, I begged my mum and dad for a small BMX. I couldn’t believe it when I got it. I had always dreamed of being a professional BMX rider but just didn’t think it would be possible. I just kept riding and progressing each day. Then I started going to contests. I first got noticed by Nike when I was 14 years old — they gave me products and looked after me, before turning pro when I was 17 years old. With that came travelling and more brand partnership opportunities. From there it was one thing after another and now I’m here jumping out of helicopters! It’s a dream come true and I still can’t believe it.