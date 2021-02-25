Khloe Kardashian in a photo shoot for Good American Image Credit: twitter.com/khloekardashian

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has often been called out on social media for allegedly using face changing filters and Photoshop. After being questioned about a recent photo shoot, Kardashian has responding and explained why the images look distorted.

The pictures were from a photo shoot she did for her clothing brand Good American. Kardashian, 36, can be seen posing in blue jeans and a crop top, but her fingers and feet look elongated.

“HA I’m cracking up! 4a few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect. The closer the object is to camera they will get elongated. So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers,” Kardashian tweeted, responding to claims that it was a Photoshop fail. “It’s just the lens guys! LOL but some of these stories are really reaching.”

Comments under the Instagram post featuring the pictures ranged from confused to creeped out.

“Who cleared this photoshop,” one person wrote.

“The stretched-out feet are just wrong,” another comment read.

“I love the brand and fit of the jeans. I strongly dislike this ad,” one person wrote. “It’s unrealistic. And just make girls think they need to do this crud to their own photos. Be real. Be you. Be authentic. We like you for you, Khloe. Not for the photoshopped version.”

However, Kardashian was sure to point out there was no Photoshop involved — or surgery!