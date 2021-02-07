In a separate interview with Variety, when asked if she’d be appearing in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, which sees her former castmate Portman return, the actress said, “I’m gonna assume no, I feel like I would know by now. They’re shooting it so I don’t think so. I don’t know. I promise. Scout’s honor. I mean, I feel like someone would have alluded to it. I don’t know. But anything Marvel ever wants from me, I am always available for them. Not matter what., I’m gonna assume no, I feel like I would know by now. They’re shooting it so I don’t think so. I don’t know. I promise. Scout’s honor. I mean, I feel like someone would have alluded to it. I don’t know. But anything Marvel ever wants from me, I am always available for them. No matter what.”