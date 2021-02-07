First originating the role as Jane Foster’s (Natalie Portman) assistant in ‘Thor’ and ‘Thor: The Dark World’, actress Kat Dennings is back with a hefty promotion as astrophysicist Darcy Lewis in the Disney+ series ‘WandaVision’. It’s a role that’s infused much-needed levity and intrigue into a show that’s quickly spiralling into its endgame, featuring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision.
Now the actress has announced that she will return as Lewis in yet-another Marvel project,
While speaking with Extra, Dennings said: “There are some things I’ve done for Marvel that are coming out that are not this… But I probably can’t say.”
Although she couldn’t provide details about these future “things”.
In a separate interview with Variety, when asked if she’d be appearing in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, which sees her former castmate Portman return, the actress said, “I’m gonna assume no, I feel like I would know by now. They’re shooting it so I don’t think so. I don’t know. I promise. Scout’s honor. I mean, I feel like someone would have alluded to it. I don’t know. But anything Marvel ever wants from me, I am always available for them. Not matter what., I’m gonna assume no, I feel like I would know by now. They’re shooting it so I don’t think so. I don’t know. I promise. Scout’s honor. I mean, I feel like someone would have alluded to it. I don’t know. But anything Marvel ever wants from me, I am always available for them. No matter what.”
‘WandaVision’ is now streaming on OSN.