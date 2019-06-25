It includes video footage that shows the actor with a white rope wrapped around his neck

FILE - In this March 26, 2019 file photo, Actor Jussie Smollett talks to the media before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped, in Chicago. Chicago's top prosecutor has released 2,000 documents in the Jussie Smollett's case and explained she recused herself from an investigation into his claim he'd been the target of a racist, anti-gay attack solely because of false rumors she was related to the "Empire" actor. The Friday, May 31, 2019 statement from Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx came two months after her office's suddenly dropped all charges against Smollett that accused him of staging the attack on himself. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File) Image Credit: AP

Chicago police released more than 1,000 files from the investigation into Jussie Smollett’s claim he was attacked by two men, including video footage that for the first time shows the ‘Empire’ actor with a thin, white rope wrapped around his neck that he told detectives was a noose.

The footage from body cameras worn by police officers who responded on January 29 to what Smollett said was a racist and homophobic attack by two large men has Smollett’s face blurred out because, as police explained, he was considered a victim at that point.

In all, police released nearly 1,200 different individual files, including thousands of pages of documents, arrest reports and handwritten notes from police. Added up, there is more than 90 hours of video, much of it hour after hour of surveillance cameras high above city streets.

As the hunt for the two men Smollett said attacked him continued for weeks, some in the city started to wonder if the whole thing was a hoax. And those suspicions made it into the documents.

The footage itself illustrates the growing scepticism within the Chicago Police Department, starting with the fact that much of it was retrieved from surveillance cameras.