Actress Emma Stone is reportedly pregnant, with pictures doing the rounds of her with a prominent baby bump in Los Angeles.
This will be her and husband Dave McGary’s first child. The ‘La La Land’ star met the ‘Saturday Night Live’ writer and director when she hosted the show in 2016.
“She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother — she’s constantly oohing and cooing. She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing,” a source told Us Weekly. “She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.”
Stone, 32, has been very quiet about her relationship since the start so it’s not unusual for her to keep her pregnancy out of the public eye too.
Stone and McGary, 35, reportedly started dating in 2017 before getting engaged in December 2019 without much fanfare — there was the customary engagement ring Instagram post on his account, as Stone does not use social media. According to multiple reports, they secretly got married sometime in 2020.