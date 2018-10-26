Comedy Central’s Broad City will debut its final season on January 24, closing out a five-season run that saw its two protagonists do a lot of, well, running — among other things.

In a trailer announcing the swan song Thursday, stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson sprint in a montage of clips from the odd-couple comedy series, which is about two best friends living out their 20s in New York City, experiencing several all-too-real awkward encounters and hatching plenty of harebrained schemes.

Glazer and Jacobson, the show’s creators, directors and showrunners, likely won’t be off Comedy Central for long, however.

The comedic duo has inked a comprehensive development deal giving the cable network and its parent company, Viacom, a first look at all content they create for television, together and independently.