After completing a decade in the Indian film industry, Alia Bhatt is ready to conquer Hollywood. The actress is poised to make her English-language debut in the Netflix-Skydance production ‘Heart of Stone’, a spy thriller that stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead.
According to a report by Deadline, the project is being helmed by Tom Harper, with the script written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. A day earlier, Gadot posted some behind the scenes moments from the shoot of ‘Heart of Stone’, which Netflix bid on in a studio auction in January 2021.
Bhatt marked her career milestone last month with the release of her most successful Bollywood solo venture, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. According to box office figures released by Bhansali Productions, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ crossed Rs1.08 billion in global earnings on March 4, securing her the third-biggest opening last weekend as well as the biggest non-holiday opening for a Bollywood film since the start of the pandemic.
The actress now awaits the release of her next, which is the Pan-India production ‘RRR’, which is led by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, with Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ co-star Ajay Devgn also part of the SS Rajamouli-directed period film.
Bhatt, 28, who launched her production house Eternal Sunshine in 2021, will also roll out the first film this year under the banner titled ‘Darlings’, which is being co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, which will release on Netflix.
In a recent interview with Film Companion, Bhatt also stated that she wants to promote new talent through her company, advising up-and-coming writers and directors to reach out to her by dropping direct messages on the Instagram page of Eternal Sunshine productions.
“I want to tell stories that are unpredictable. The films we now see on OTT (streaming) a lot. I want to move to a position of a spotter (nurture new talent). It’s not going to happen overnight, I have to build it, it will take time,” she said at the time.
With her Hollywood debut, Bhatt joins a league of Indian stars such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Huma Qureshi, Ali Fazal and Nimrat Kaur, who have worked in both industries.