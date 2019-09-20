Co-stars and real-life newlyweds Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood will join performers

‘Supergirl’ co-stars and real-life newlyweds Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood will join performers Jane Lynch, Wayne Brady and Laurie Metcalf for a concert being livestreamed September 21 to benefit low-income migrants.

The show will also feature Marcia Cross, Grant Gustin, Cheyenne Jackson, Rachel Bay Jones, Melissa Manchester, Eric McCormack, Caroline Rhea, Gina Torres, Liz Callaway, Yuri Sardarov and ‘Dancing with the Stars’ dancers Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach.