Avengers: Endgame might be re-released and fans are freaking out

Image Credit: Supplied

The new version is said to have a few surprises and a deleted scene

Dubai: Marvel fans, assemble! According to reports, Marvel Studios is planning to reissue the “Avengers: Endgame” film with additional footage.

According to an exclusive interview with comicbook.com at a Press meet for the new film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, confirmed that "Avengers: Endgame" was heading back to the big screen for a theatrical re-release. However, this version will also have extra footage that was not included in the first release.

Feige said: “I don’t know if it’s been announced. And I don’t know how much... Yeah, we’re doing it next weekend.”

In a report by Indian broadcast channel News18, Feige said that the new version would have some surprises for fans. He was quoted saying: “Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie. If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises.”

While there is no confirmation about this from movie theatres in the UAE as yet, in the US, the new version will be releasing on June 28, before the before the upcoming Spider-Man movie, releasing on July 2.

While some believe this is being done in a bit to surpass “Avatar” as the box-office champion of all time, an article from US-based magazine Forbes, states that the decision to have Endgame in theaters again could be to help the new Spider-Man movie perform.

The report said: “While that Spidey sequel is a Sony flick, it’s still part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and is still being sold as a sequel to Disney’s "Avengers: Endgame".

“And to the extent that older MCU movies have gotten bumps or continued to stay the course once a newbie showed up, well, having "Avengers: Endgame" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home" both in wide release concurrently may actually help both movies.”

During its first release,"Avengers: Endgame" broke box office records and beat the film "Titanic" to hold the second spot for the global box office records. Avatar still holds the record with $2.788 billion (Dh10.24 billion).

"Endgame" was released in May and has bagged a total of $2.743 billion (Dh10.08 billion) so it is not too far behind.

Online reactions:

The news sent social media users into a frenzy, as fans shared their excitement online. Others shared jokes and memes about the news, and made it out to be a fight between James Cameron’s "Avatar" and the Marvel movie.

Tweep @Kmxrix posted: “Everybody who’s already seen #AvengersEndgame five times going back to theatre to beat Avatar’s record.”

@FezesM tweeted: “Avatar, why are you crying? #AvengersEndgame.”