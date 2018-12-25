It looks like congratulations may be in order for celebrity couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, who reportedly got married in secret over Christmas Eve.
While the rumour mill has churned out the story of their apparent nuptials on several occasions in the past, this time the story appears to be legit with videos of a secret ceremony emerging on Instagram.
In one of the videos, Cyrus is seen wearing a white dress, cutting a cake with Hemsworth, while another video showed giant helium balloons with the words ‘Mr and Mrs’ in the background.
The videos, which were shared on Instagram stories, also see big brother Chris Hemsworth putting in an appearance.
While neither Cyrus nor her rumoured new husband have commented on the media speculation, the couple have grabbed headlines over the past decade with their on-again, off-again relationship status. Despite hitting rough patches over the years, the couple eventually entered a steady phase of their love affair this past year.
For fans of the singer and the Hollywood actor, this wedding is nothing short of a Christmas miracle.