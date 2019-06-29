Reports claim that the actor will play a small-town teacher in the movie

Hollywood’s ‘Ant-Man’ Paul Rudd has joined the cast of Jason Reitman’s ‘Ghostbusters’, and he can’t contain his excitement.

The official ‘Ghostbusters’ Twitter account on Thursday posted a video shot by Rudd outside the fire station that featured in the original film.

“Every day people come out and take pictures of the magnificent building. And really can you blame them?

“It’s such an epic film. I love it, I’m a fan. When I heard Jason Reitman was going to be doing a new version in the fall, and my agents called him and said, ‘Hey Jason, we hear there’s a part of a young — semi-young — strapping young man that needs to be cast. Who you gonna call?’” he said.

The actor continued: “When I heard they were going to call me, well, as you can imagine, I nearly slimed myself. I can’t wait to join the cast this fall for ‘Ghostbusters’.”