Actor will play the character Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata

Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal at Maharashtra Achievers' Awards 2019 in Mumbai, on March 14, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Vicky Kaushal will reunite with his ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ director Aditya Dhar for his next film, in which he will play the character Ashwatthama.

According to the Mahabharata, a Sanskrit epic of ancient India, Ashwatthama is the son of guru Dronacharya, who fought for the Kauravas against the Pandavas in the battle of Kurukshetra.

There were reports doing the rounds that the film is a period drama, but the spokesperson of the director said: “It is not a period film, it’s a superhero action film set in modern times.”

Dhar is currently researching for the film, which will be shot across India. The makers are targeting a mid-2020 release.