It has been 25 years since Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe. Her boyfriend, Rohman Shawl, and daughters - Renee and Alisah - crowned the star yet again as they celebrated her achievement.

Sen on Thursday tweeted a photograph of a cake decorated with a tiara. She captioned it: “What a journey! Thank you my Motherland India for giving me my proudest identity. The love, respect and adulation I have been showered with for 25 years is undoubtedly my life’s greatest earning!”

“As we celebrate 25 years of making history of India winning Miss Universe for the first time... I want to remember and thank the people of my second home the Philippines,” she tweeted.

Sen was crowned Miss Universe on May 21, 1991 in the Philippines. After winning the title at the age of 18, she made her foray into acting with the 1996 Bollywood film ‘Dastak’ and later featured in movies such as ‘Sirf Tum’, ‘Biwi No 1’ and ‘Main Hoon Na’.

Sushmita Sen after winning the Miss Universe title in 1994 Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

The 43-year-old remembered all the 77 contestants of Miss Universe 1994. “And, of course, the beyond gracious Miss Colombia Carolina Gomez who won first runner-up that year, and yet celebrated India’s first victory as if it were her own,” she tweeted.

Sen also uploaded a video of her cutting the cake along with her daughters and Shawl.