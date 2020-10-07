Rhea Chakraborty arrives at NCB office for questioning in connection with the death by suicide case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, at Ballard Estate in Mumbai, Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Image Credit: PTI

Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend and prime accused in his death investigation, secured bail from the Bombay High Court on October 7, but her brother Showik will remain in judicial custody. It’s been nearly a month since Chakraborty got arrested in the drug probe linked to the actor’s death.

According to an NDTV report, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde called her arrest unwarranted and a witch-hunt. “We are delighted by the order. Truth and justice have prevailed and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Sarang V Kotwal,” Maneshinde told local reporters in Mumbai. “The arrest and custody of Rhea was totally unwarranted and beyond the reach of law. The hounding and witch-hunt by three central agencies, the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotic Control Bureau.”

According to news reports, Chakraborty was asked to submit Rs100,000 as bond and is not allowed to travel abroad without the court’s permission. She’s also required to present herself at her nearest police station for the next 10 days. Chakraborty was arrested on charges of being an ‘active member of a drugs syndicate’. She was charged with procuring and financing drugs for her boyfriend, who was found dead in June.

In her petition, she has denied those charges and claims that Rajput took advantage of her to sustain his drug habit. She also maintained that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and that his family had abandoned him during his depressive phase. Rajput's family has accused Chakraborty of poisoning and abetting the suicide of her boyfriend.