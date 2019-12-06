The shooting of Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film ‘Chehre’ was stalled in New Delhi a few days ago. According to a source, the shoot was stopped after a few fans entered the shooting premises in Chattarpur and refused to leave from the location.

Due to ruckus on the set, shoot had to be stalled and Hashmi had to leave the premises. Police was called to stabilise the situation.

“We were shooting for an intense scene and there were people who suddenly gathered from the nearby area,” Hashmi said. “I was overwhelmed to see them but it was a scary situation as the shoot had to be stalled because-the crowd was a bit of out of control. The crew had to call the police and I was asked to leave the set to avoid any unwanted situation.”

After procuring tightened security, the cast and crew resumed shooting in Delhi.

Directed by Rumi Jaffery, ‘Chehre’ also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Samir Soni and Krystle D’Souza. It is scheduled to release in April, 2020.