Bollywood actor and politician Shekhar Suman took to Twitter to remind the media worldwide to fight for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and demand closure of the case, six months after the actor’s death.
The actor was found hanging at his home in Mumbai on June 14, sparking outrage and controversy, with top three federal agencies in India looking into the matter.
“This is an appeal to all the news channels, newsprint, social media activists, to revisit Sushant’s case tomorrow and demand for justice bcoz ‘Justice delayed is justice denied [sic],” tweeted Suman. He also pointed out that the case needs closure.
“It’s been 6 months. #SSRDiogitalProtestTomorrow,” he added.
Suman, who had initially spoken up for the actor demanding justice and later decidied to step back, also wondered out aloud who are the culprits.
“Tom it would be exactly half a year since SSR left this world and yet we await the final fianl veridct. Who are the culprits? N why are we still crying 4 justice? Is there any hope left? Tom let’s each one of us unitedly raise our voices. #SSRDigitalProtest,” said Suman.