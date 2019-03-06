The 3D horror comedy will be helmed by Pawan Kripalani

Saif Ali Khan Image Credit: IANS

Saif Ali Khan is teaming up with Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh for the upcoming 3D horror comedy film titled ‘Bhoot Police’, Fox Star Studios announced.

The film will be helmed by Pawan Kripalani, who is known for directing thrillers ‘Phobia’ and ‘Ragini MMS’.

“Bhoots [ghosts] beware! Pavan Kripalani ... Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal are teaming up for ‘Bhoot Police’, a horror comedy in 3D! Shoot commences in August, 2019,” a tweet from Fox Star Hindi read.