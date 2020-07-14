Actress Mouni Roy, who had been staying in the UAE during the coronavirus pandemic, has finally flown out.
On Monday, Roy took to her Instagram account and shared a Boomerang video in which she can be seen sitting in a flight, wearing a face shield, mask and gloves. She travelled to London for work, reports said.
Roy flew to the UAE on a four-day working trip in March for a magazine photo shoot and decided to stay back with an old friend.
“I am missing my family back home in India, but I am staying with my best friend Anisha and her loving family in Abu Dhabi. It has been so good,” said Roy in an exclusive interview with Gulf News in April.
The Bengal-born talent took the call to stay back in the UAE and kept herself busy with meditation, Kathak and art during the national sterilization drive in this region. “I have cut a lot of bull and surround noise from my life … There’s no garbage in my life anymore …I am looking inwards now and I am content and at peace,” said Roy at the time.
On the work front, she will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.