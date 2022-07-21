While Aamir Khan missed out on the star-studded Indian premiere of ‘The Gray Man’, which also stars Tamil actor-producer-singer Dhanush as an assassin, the actor more than made up for it by inviting the film’s directors to his home for a Gujarati feast.
Anthony and Joe Russo flew down to Mumbai to attend the Netflix film’s premiere on June 20, with actors Vicky Kaushal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Alaya F also walking the red carpet to cheer on Dhanush, who won hearts by wearing a traditional mundu (a sarong worn by men in parts of South India) amidst a sea of suits and tuxes.
Khan was also expected to attend the event but reportedly missed out due to last minute production work on his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ that releases next month.
However, to make up for his absence, Khan reportedly invited the Russos, along with Dhanush and the rest of the ‘Gray Man’ team to his Mumbai residence to serve them some Gujarati fare.
The dinner, which was also attended by Khan’s wife Kiran Rao with whom he’s now legally separated, served delicacies that included papad luva patodi, tuver lifafa, kand puri (purple yam fritters), fafda (savoury snack), jalebi (sweet) and Sutarfeni.
Khan, who is fond of Gujarati food, flew down top chefs who specialise in preparing the delicacies to give the best culinary experience to his guests.
While ‘The Gray Man’ releases on Netflix on June 22, Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is set to debut in cinemas on August 11 where it will clash with the Akshay Kumar and Bhumo Pednekar-starrer ‘Raksha Bandhan’.