For the last 20 years, Indian photographer Daboo Ratnani has been publishing his annual celebrity calendar, featuring the hottest stars from Bollywood. 2019 is no different.
Ratnani launched his latest project at a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday night. Attendees included stars such as Rekha, Vidya Balan, Twinkle Khanna, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani.
New stars making their debut this year include Janhvi Kapoor, who recently starred in her first Bollywood film, and rising actor Kartik Aaryan.
Other stars featured include regulars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Farhan Akhtar, Alia Bhatt and more.
According to news18.com, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the only star to have appeared in the calendar every year for the last two decades.