Fashion designer Seema Khan has changed her name on Instagram, amid rumours that she and husband Sohail Khan are getting a divorce.
Her account on the photo sharing app now reads as Seema Kiran Sajdeh.
Actor Sohail, the brother of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and Seema have been married for 24 years.
Earlier, several images of Sohail and Seema leaving the Family Court in Mumbai did the rounds on the internet.
Rumours about trouble in their marriage first came up when Seema and Sohail appeared on reality TV show ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ and it was revealed that the couple lived separately.
During the Netflix series, produced by Karan Johar, Seema called their relationship “unconventional.”
“It’s just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meanders and goes into different directions,” she was reported as saying on the show. “I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day.”
Sohail and Seema tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their first child, son Nirvan in 2000. In June 2011, the couple welcomed their second son Yohan via surrogacy.