For someone who had never held any public office or was never part of any major mainstream national party, Balasaheb Keshav Thackeray’s life and career will definitely rank among those in India who had an aura that was entirely self-motivated, though steeped in frequent bouts of controversies. His headline-grabbing comments made first-page news — not just in the Marathi daily he himself edited, but also in the national media. From openly supporting Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, after he was arrested on charges to illegal arms possession, to exhorting Shiv Sena activists to literally queer the pitch at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium to scuttle an India-Pakistan Test match, Thackeray’s maverick streak was as much talked-about as the tinsel town’s gossip mill.