Will Smith has loved ‘Sab Sahi Hai Bro’, a song that Indian rapper Badshah has created as a promotional number for the Hollywood star’s forthcoming release, ‘Aladdin’.

Badshah took to his Instagram page to share a video in which Smith has shared his appreciation, as well as spoken up about how he wanted a sequence in the movie to be “Bollywood level”.

Smith, who plays Genie in the movie, saw the song in Japan, and said: “Badshah, great work man... that is beautiful... looking at the things that you shot against what is in the movie, that is some good production you got going on there. It’s funny when we were making the sequence, what I kept saying to [diretor] Guy Ritchie, it gotta be Bollywood level man....don’t let the sequence not be Bollywood level. You know I always wanted to be in a Bollywood dance sequence, so this is beautiful man. Love the work man, really appreciate it. Thank you.”

Badshah is thrilled with Smith’s words.

“I guess Will Smith paaji likes the song I did for ‘Aladdin’. In theatres May 24! It’s high time you do a proper Bollywood film sir,” Badshah wrote for the actor, who shook a leg on the set of ‘Student of the Year 2’ in Mumbai on a visit last year.