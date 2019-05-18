The actor lends his voice to the titular character for the Hindi dub of the remake

Armaan Malik says dubbing for the Hindi version of the Hollywood film ‘Aladdin’ was a bit challenging as he had to sing as a character and not a singer.

Disney India roped in Malik to lend his voice to the character of Aladdin in the Hindi version of the Hollywood film ‘Aladdin’, which will release in the UAE on May 23.

“Many people thought dubbing will be challenging for me. But singing was a challenge because it is a musical,” said Malik.

“In a musical, you emote more and you express more rather than singing. There is less of ‘singing singing’ required but more of ‘talking singing’ required. I have to modulate with my voice in a way where I am making the character show that they are seeing a new world,” he explained.

“So, it is not just singing the tune. It is important you sing like a character, and the character is not a singer. You have to sing a song like a character not a singer. That was a challenging part. But I have done this in the past. So once I got a hang of it, I got into it.”

The animated version of ‘Aladdin’ released in 1992, and went on to attain legendary status among fans, especially with its music.