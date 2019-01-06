“During that time, Farooq [Shaikh, the late Bollywood actor from Khan’s ‘Tumhari Amrita’] and I were on a trip to stage our play ‘Tumhari Amrita’. Both had reservations about watching it in colour because our memories were so sacrosanct and fixed with the black and white film. We thought the coloured version is going to violate that. But the colourised version gave me a different perspective. Two or three things struck: I thought it was the most perfect screenplay ever written in this history of Indian cinema. ‘Mughal-E-Azam’ is a piece of literature when it comes to writing. What was interesting was also that I felt it had a theatrical structure which could even be a play. But I also knew that people’s memories are linked to the movie. ‘Mughal-E-Azam gave people the vocabulary to express their love for that generation,” said Khan.