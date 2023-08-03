In today's ever-evolving business landscape, it is essential to stay ahead of the curve and embrace innovative strategies that propel growth and enrich customer experiences. This is crucial in order to maintain a competitive advantage, meet shifting customer expectations, keep up with the march of technology and cultivate customer engagement and retention.

One such approach that has gained in significance in recent years is offering digital payment solutions. By leveraging the power of digital payments, businesses can unlock a multitude of benefits.

Digital payment solutions help not only provide excellent customer experience and secure payment solutions but also unlock valuable insights into their behaviour and payment preferences. With digital payments, you can effortlessly cater to customers' diverse preferences, offering multiple payment methods such as recurring payments, instalments, credit cards, payment links, and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) options. This versatility empowers businesses to reach more customers, increase conversion rates and drive higher sales, says Peter George, Managing Director for Amazon Payment Services, a regional leader in digital payments operating across the Middle East and North Africa (Mena).

All about understanding and serving customers

Meeting customer expectations is paramount in today's competitive scenario. Smart payment solutions offer customers a smooth and convenient transaction process. For example, with features like recurring payments, customers can set up automatic billing cycles, ensuring timely payments without the need for multiple manual interventions. In addition, smart payment solutions provide a range of payment options, including credit and debit cards, and digital wallets, offering customers flexibility and ease on a platter.

Businesses can benefit greatly by knowing their customers better. Smart payment solutions enable businesses to monitor customer insights and payment activities in real time, resulting in better understanding of their customers. By consolidating data from various sources into a single dashboard, businesses can gain valuable insights into customer-purchasing patterns, preferences and trends. This information can be leveraged to refine marketing strategies, tailor product offerings, and personalise the customer experience, ultimately driving customer loyalty and increasing revenues.

Moreover, effective monitoring helps merchants stay on top of their game, from understanding exactly how payment life cycles work for each customer, to addressing potential issues in real time.

“Our Monitor service enables Amazon Payment Services merchants to understand their customers’ payment behaviour through regular reports to create more rewarding online experiences, says George. “Merchants no longer need to wait for weekly or monthly reports to access important business intelligence and live monitoring of certain operational and analytical KPIs.”

Improving time and cost efficiencies

Using digital payments is also more time-efficient, eliminating delays associated with processing and logging traditional payment methods such as cash and cheques.

Another way digitalisation brings efficiency can be seen in automated recurring payments. “With our easy payment processing methods facilitating the use of credit cards and digital wallets, we offer customers a worry-free, hands-off approach to repeat payments using our subscription-based feature,” explains George. “Once they set up recurring payments with the merchant, they can rest assured their bills are always paid on time.”

Ensuring safety and security

Smart payment solutions offer robust security to protect customer information and prevent fraud. “Merchants can rely on Amazon Payment Services' security and risk management toolbox to ensure that their customers enjoy a safe and secure payment experience without adding unnecessary hurdles to the online shopping and payment process,” he adds.

“Amazon Payment Services makes every effort to protect customer data from cyberattacks. In addition to being certified to PCI-DSS Level 1, we have a dedicated information security function focused on continually advancing our security capabilities.”

An important piece in the payment security puzzle is 3D (three-domain) Secure 2.0 authentication. “Comprehensive support for 3D Secure 2.0 is one of a multitude of services and solutions from Amazon Payment Services that enables a safer, more frictionless online shopping experience for customers,” says George.

By providing real-time data, smart payment solutions can help merchants prevent and detect breaches and fraud, enabling them to swiftly resolve any issues and minimise costs.

In today’s world, the shift to digital payment methods is no longer a choice but a necessity. By adopting smart payment solutions, businesses can place themselves at the vanguard of this digital transformation. This is only a natural step towards better catering to customer demands, expanding global reach, staying relevant in the region and eventually, unlocking further business potential.

