Menswear accounts for most apparel sales, according to Dubai Chamber report

The outlook for UAE apparel sales is expected to improve over the next five years as economic conditions become more favourable. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The value of apparel sales in the UAE reached $12.3 billion (Dh45.1 billion) in 2018, marking an annual growth rate of around 4.8 per cent, according to a report by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

The report is based on recent data from Euromonitor International, which described the apparel market as a key segment in the UAE’s retail sector.

It said that menswear is the top performing category within apparel, accounting for $6.2 billion in sales last year (53 per cent of the market value).

It was followed by women’s wear (34 per cent) and children’s apparel (7 per cent).

“The outlook for UAE apparel sales is expected to improve over the next five years as economic conditions become more favourable, while consumer confidence strengthen,” the Dubai Chamber said.

It also pointed that while online retail sales are seeing strong growth, brick-and-mortar retail sales are still dominant. Many well-established brands are exploring omni-channel retailing, though, either through third parties, their own digital stores, or both.