National Bonds will be holding one of the largest prize draws in the organisation's history this May with Dh6.8 million in cash and prizes awaiting lucky winners

This May 3, National Bonds will create history of sorts when it announces the winners of a series of draws with the lucky ones walking away with luxury cars and cash prizes worth more than Dh6.8 million. This will also be one of the largest sums in prize winnings that National Bonds will have disbursed in the history of the organisation.

Big winnings

While the National Bonds Millionaire draw, to be announced on the day will see one expat and one UAE National walking away with Dh1 million each, two expat customers and two UAE Nationals also stand to win Dh100,000, totaling Dh400,000 in prize money.

38 customers also stand to win Dh10,000 each, amounting to a total of Dh380,000 in prize money. In addition, in keeping with National Bonds’ emphasis on ensuring that everyone stands a chance to win, the 38 lucky winners will also include four women and four minors. Additional prizes of Dh50 will also be awarded to thousands of National Bonds’ savers and regular savers during the draw.

We will always enhance our rewards program to offer our bondholders the best value on their savings. However, the onus finally rests on the customers themselves to realise how critical having a savings plan is and immediately initiate one. On the contrary, COVID19 has become the best reason to start your disciplined savings journey. - Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of National Bonds

Promoting a culture of savings

Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of National Bonds, says, “National Bonds has always been thinking out of the box to promote a culture of disciplined savings among its customers and these prize winnings is a surefire way to enhance the idea that savings both in the short and long term entitles rich dividends.”

Phase 2 of National Bonds' Multiplier Draw will see lucky winners walking away with luxury cars including a 2 BMW X2 Series vehicles and a BMW 5 Series

In keeping with this stand, National Bonds will also be holding Phase 2 of The Multiplier draw, with customers allowed to top up to reach up to 40x chances of claiming the bumper prizes up for grabs - a BMW 5 Series and 2 BMW X2 Series cars for three lucky winners.

The Multiplier Phase 2 series follows up on an incredibly successful Phase 1 season that saw National Bonds winners claiming a BMW 8 series vehicle and 19,431 other lucky winners pocketing cash prizes worth a total of Dh5,543,500, while 100 other National Bonds customers won a gold coin each.

New campaigns

To further promote a culture of savings among its customers, National Bonds has also announced its unique Cash & Car campaign, with cash prizes and a car in the offing for lucky winners. The first draw, to be held on May 10 for customers maintaining their holdings from campaign launch until draw date, offers cash prizes of Dh 25,000, Dh50,000 and Dh75,000 to three lucky winners. The 2nd draw, to be held on May 24 will see one winner being announced, who gets to walk away with Dh100,000. The grand draw, to be held on June 7 will see the lucky winner driving away in a Nissan Patrol V8.

National Bonds’ latest mobile app campaign, for instance trains the spotlight on advocating initiating savings while remaining safe indoors .

As an incentive, a promotion to get customers to use the app will see a winner walk away with Dh1,000 in cash prizes every day for 30 days.

“We will always enhance our rewards program to offer our bondholders the best value on their savings," says Al Ali. “However, the onus finally rests on the customers themselves to realise how critical having a savings plan is and immediately initiate one.” On the contrary, COVID19 has become the best reason to start your disciplined savings journey. He added.