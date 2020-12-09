How a supermarket is offering its customers special offers across the next two weeks

Video Credit: Supplied

As we approach the festive season, starting this Thursday, December 10, Géant will be offering UAE residents two weeks of special deals and offers with a guarantee that the prices are the lowest in the UAE as part of the their anniversary celebrations.

Head to the Géant hypermarket at Al Khawaneej Walk, next to Last Exit, Al Khawaneej, and you can enjoy 10 per cent discount on your purchases, by way of an Dh50 shopping voucher on every spend of Dh500.

Throughout the two week celebrations, each weekend will see Géant hypermarket customers getting rewarded with the opportunity to enjoy exciting one day offers at the lowest prices in the UAE.

The hypermarket will also be hosting special one-off flash sales, with prices being discounted by up to 90 per cent and starting from as low as Dh2 across a range of home care, beauty and personal care products.

Image Credit: Supplied

Géant supermarkets located at Remraam, Mudon, City Walk and Burj Vista are also injecting a unique sense of fun into shopping with exciting surprises in-store.

So make sure to catch the best deals and a dose of fun-filled surprises.

Price guarantee

According to Urban Foods CEO Mark Anthony Lack, “As part of its long-term commitment to offering customers the best possible value for money, Géant has placed an assurance on hundreds of its products guaranteeing the lowest prices in the UAE."

About Géant UAE

Géant’s UAE supermarkets and hypermarkets are operated by Urban Foods, which is a strategic partnership between Meraas and Dubai Holding. Urban Foods follows a philosophy of launching personalised retail concepts that are adaptable and designed to meet the needs of different communities across Dubai and the UAE. As well as operating Géant, Urban Foods also runs the brands Fanprix and Monoprix, here in the UAE.