Dubai: The Al Tayer Group owned Nisnass, the millennial focused fashion portal, will cease operations from July 16, according to a media report.
“As with many startups, we are compelled to continuously review our trajectory and focus our resources towards achieving our mission in the most effective way,” Al Tayer Insignia, the retail arm of the group, was quoted in the report.
“Our mission since inception has been to champion digital innovation by catering to evolving consumer shopping habits, and to delight our customers by bringing them unique and curated experiences through a platform they can resonate with; and we believe we succeeded in accomplishing that.”
The retail entity also operates Ounass, a premium fashion and accessories portal. That portal will not be affected by the decision on Nisnass.