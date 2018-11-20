Bollore, 55, a soft-spoken French national from Brittany, joined Renault in 2012 from car parts supplier Faurecia SA, where he rose through the ranks to become vice-president with responsibilities for global industry, quality and packaging. He started his career at tiremaker Michelin, working there for a number of years at the same time as Ghosn, who has called Bollore a “good candidate” to become Renault CEO.