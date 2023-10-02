The residences

Designed to reflect contemporary Italian craftsmanship, Trussardi Residences will create a premium living experience with a focus on natural materials such as wood and stone. Spanning across 11 floors, this complex is complemented by an additional three podium floors planned to accommodate parking, cafes, and retail spaces. At the core of this project lies an unwavering commitment to sustainability, recycled and green materials.

The Trussardi-branded residences will offer a variety of living spaces, including 43 one-bedroom apartments, 73 two-bedroom apartments, and three lavish three-bedroom apartments. What sets this development apart is the inclusion of private pool balconies, a distinctive feature exclusive to Al Furjan, one of Dubai's most vibrant new neighborhoods.

A green enclave fusing health and nature, the rooftop will feature a panoramic gym with unique equipment surrounded by lush gardens and a scenic running track. Residents can enjoy a rejuvenating workout amidst a serene green oasis, right within their own homes.

Design and interiors

As an embodiment of the brand’s Milanese lifestyle vision, Trussardi Residences will be furnished with special pieces from the Trussardi Casa collection. The furniture collection is guided by the house’s philosophies and is created to provide a contemporary living space that celebrates modern global design rooted in Italian craftsmanship, with a focus on functionality and sustainability.

The distinct creativity behind Trussardi Casa collections stems from a collaborative approach, with a cultivated community of Italian and international designers and artists invited to reinterpret the house’s fashion design principles into furniture designs. The result is a collection of unique, timeless designs that harmoniously blend innovative shapes, contrasting materials, and artistic elements, with quality and functionality — always underscored by a commitment to sustainability, nature and green materials.

The location

Located within walking distance of the Discovery Gardens metro station, the residence enjoys a prime location in the dynamic and rapidly developing Al Furjan district. Situated in proximity to Palm Jebel Ali Island, the future landmark project of the Dubai government, and en route to the central districts from Al Maktoum Airport, this prime location ensures excellent connectivity and convenience for residents.

With the ambitious plans envisioning Al Furjan as a pivotal tourist hub, the government expects nearly half of Dubai's DWC airport passengers to explore this area by 2027 upon their arrival. This presents a remarkable opportunity for the convenience of accommodating many of them along the way. Consequently, Trussardi Residences holds the potential for consistent and effortless rental demand.

