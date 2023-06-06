Tiger Properties , part of Tiger Group, has announced the launch of Altai Tower , its latest residential project in the Jumeirah Village Triangle. The 26-storey off-plan project offers 244 residential units in a modern setting complete with all the amenities such as a swimming pool, kids’ play area, gym, and walkways.

After the 28-storey Al Manara Tower and the 29-storey Al Jawhara Tower, Altai Tower is Tiger Properties’ fifth project in the highly popular residential area that boasts proximity to prominent landmarks and malls as well as excellent connectivity and community amenities. Two of its other Jumeirah Village Triangle projects — Cloud Tower, launched on March 1 and Seslia Tower, on November 14 last year — are under construction and are expected to be ready for handover by 2024 and 2025 respectively.

"Since the year's beginning, we have been eager to launch high-quality real estate projects that suit the needs of investors and end users,” says Amer Waleed, CEO of Tiger Properties. “Our brand-new project, Altai Tower, stands out for its amenities, design, setting, affordable costs, and adaptable payment options.”

Image Credit: Supplied

With 48 studio apartments as well as 146 one- and 50 two-bedroom flats, the project caters to people planning to own affordable properties in Dubai as well as investors looking for a high return on their investment. Prices of residential units start at Dh599,000, which can be paid over five years without any interest. Construction on the project will begin this month and is expected to be completed by April 2026.

Meeting pent-up demand

As the Dubai property market continues its resurgence, the emirate has been witnessing high levels of growth in both value and volume of sales transactions. On May 3, Dubai recorded Dh830.88 million worth of property transactions in a single day. March saw a 53 per cent growth in the value of transactions over the same period last year to record Dh34.2 billion while the volume grew by 45 per cent, according to Property Finder. Not surprisingly, off-plan transactions accounted for more than half of the total sales for the month in this undersupplied market, while making up 36.8 per cent of the total value.

Tiger Properties is looking to tap into this strong demand with its latest project. "With our clients' confidence in our projects and the strength and longevity of the real estate market in Dubai and the UAE, Tiger Properties is committed to keeping up with the surge in demand and working to meet it,” explains Waleed. “The high-quality and distinctive projects that our firm has developed are constantly in demand, and as a result, we have been successful in selling residential units in a number of projects in record time.

Image Credit: Supplied