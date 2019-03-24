Limited to just 96 town houses, Marbella Village blends the best of Spanish architectural themes with modern design to create unique living spaces Image Credit: Supplied

Buying a home is one of the most important decisions you’re likely to make in your life. With so many new locations in and around Dubai, it can be quite intimidating for people looking to buy property in the emirate.

If you are looking for an established community with the added benefits of an active lifestyle on your doorstep, Victory Heights in Dubai Sports City ticks all the boxes.

Victory Heights was built around the beautiful fairways of The Els Club Image Credit: Supplied

Set in a golf lover's haven on the immaculate fairways of the prestigious Els Club golf course, Victory Heights is a gated community of nine villages that is home to European-style villas, cycling paths, running tracks and community centres set amidst rolling green spaces.

Marbella Village is the ninth and final community to be developed in Victory Heights and is ideal for those looking to live in a tranquil environment. Limited to just 96 townhouses, it blends the best of Spanish architectural themes with modern design to create unique living spaces.

A render of Marbella Village, which will be completed next year Image Credit: Supplied

Here are six reasons why this is your best chance buy a home in the heart of one of the city's most vibrant locations:

Trusted developer

Victory Heights is one of Dubai's most sought-after communities. Its developer, Dubai Sports City LLC, has established a trusted reputation for delivering projects on time Image Credit: Supplied

Marbella Village is the last opportunity to buy off-plan and directly from a master developer with a proven track record. Dubai Sports City L.L.C. has established a reputation of trust when it comes to adhering to delivery timelines. Today, the developer’s 50-million-square-foot community is home to more than 15,000 residents with ready infrastructure and amenities.

Established community

Victory Heights, a golfing community established in 2006, is home to nearly a thousand premium villas in European Classical, Spanish Andalusian and Mediterranean architectural designs Image Credit: Supplied

Marbella Village is located in Victory Heights, a golfing community launched in 2006 that today comprises nearly a thousand premium villas in European Classical, Spanish Andalusian and Mediterranean architectural designs.

World-class facilities

The Sports Village offers world-class facilities for footballers and cricketers, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness centre, Fit Republik Image Credit: Supplied

As a resident of Marbella Village, you’ll be living just a stone’s throw away from sporting facilities such as The Els Club (where construction for a new leisure club is underway), Claude Harmon III Performance Golf Academy and Dubai International Stadium. The Sports Village is home to multiple reputed academies such as the ICC Academy, former Real Madrid fullback Michel Salgado’s Spanish Soccer Schools, Dubai Eagles, CF Tennis Academy and a state-of-the-art fitness centre in Fit Republik.

The Els Club offers a variety of holes suited to beginner, intermediate and veteran golfers Image Credit: Supplied

Everything’s in place to help you live your healthiest life, whichever way you choose to.

Sports Village also has Kickers Sports Bar, which many regulars will argue serves some of the tastiest chicken wings in the emirate. If you’re looking for some melt-in-the-mouth angus, swing by The Big Easy – South Africa’s best steakhouse – at The Els Club, where you can also tuck into a delicious bowl of spicy ramen at 261 Restaurant. Dubai Sports City also offers a range of retail and dining options for people to enjoy along the Canal promenade.

Location

Victory Heights offers direct access to Hessa Street, Al Khail Road and Mohammad Bin Zayed Road Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai Sports City offers convenient commuting options through direct access to Hessa Street, Al Khail Road and Mohammad Bin Zayed Road. It’s also home to a number of international schools and nurseries, making it ideal for families. The community is less than ten minutes by car to City Centre Me'aisem and under 20 minutes away from Mall of the Emirates, which is also connected to Dubai Sports City by bus. Activities such as go-karting, track racing and additional dining and shopping options can be enjoyed in neighbouring communities.

The neighbourhood

Rich with play areas and green open spaces, Victory Heights is an ideal neighbourhood for raising children Image Credit: Supplied

With half of its total area comprising parks, jogging tracks, green landscapes, a community centre and roads, Marbella Village promises a verdant sense of openness not found in other areas of Dubai. Located a short stroll from the villas, Marbella’s community centre will feature a gym, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor play areas for children and outdoor exercise equipment to suit residents of all fitness levels.

Homes for the future

Every town house in Marbella Village is future-proof Image Credit: Supplied

Every townhouse in Marbella Village is future-proof, compatible with cutting-edge home automation solutions. If a villa owner opts to install one of these, they can control the AC, lights, garage doors and more with a few taps on their smartphone. This isn’t purely a function of convenience – it also helps reduce end user electricity consumption, as do the Triple Plus LED lights and solar-powered water heaters installed. Each home also has a gorgeous, Italian-inspired kitchen.