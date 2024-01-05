In a groundbreaking collaboration that transcends boundaries, London Gate , the UAE's premium real estate developer, and Franck Muller, the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer, have announced their latest project, Franck Muller Aeternitas by London Gate. The iconic building is all set to make its mark as the tallest branded residential tower and the tallest residential clock tower in the world.

“After our debut in the UAE real estate market, with our sold-out projects Maya V and Nadine I &II, we are now thrilled to unveil our masterpiece in collaboration with iconic watchmaker Franck Muller,” says Eman Taha, CEO of London Gate. “When two brands believe in a shared vision of elegance and excellence to create something iconic for the first time, it comes together to develop only the best in the category.”

Erol Baliyan, Managing Director, Franck Muller, is delighted to expand in the Middle East with this unprecedented partnership with London Gate. "It is incredible to launch Franck Muller's first-ever real estate collaboration in a world-class city like Dubai, known to be one of the most vibrant, luxurious, and developed cities in the world,” he says. “This marks the beginning of a new chapter for our brand. We are excited to introduce a record-breaking legacy for Franck Muller— which is slated to be the first of many iconic ventures that will unfold globally."

The much-anticipated development in Dubai Marina will be unveiled at a gala event on January 9. Prior to the launch, we talk to Taha to find out more about branded residences and London Gate’s strategic vision behind its partnership with Franck Muller.

Eman Taha, CEO of London Gate Image Credit: Supplied

What made London Gate strategise this brand association with Franck Muller?

When we launched in the UAE with a promise of Extraordinary Living, we made a commitment to deliver iconic projects that would redefine the city’s skyline and set new standards of luxurious living.

We have been exploring the best strategic move towards fulfilling that commitment. We are happy to find the right partner in Frank Muller. Together we will set new standards of luxury living in a vibrant city like Dubai.

Why did you specifically choose a watch brand to develop your branded residences?

We were looking for a brand association that echoes our commitment to quality and timeless craftsmanship, and Franck Muller shares those same brand values and offers our first landmark project the signature of prestige and repute. Through this collaboration we bring a fusion of two worlds of horology and real estate – which is a fascinating association for lovers of luxury, creativity and design.

Why did you choose Dubai Marina as the preferred address for this iconic project?

We are delighted to launch our first-ever international brand association in a world-class city like Dubai, which has established itself as a hub for investors, entrepreneurs, and luxury enthusiasts. A premium location like Dubai Marina makes this an even more sought-after property.

Dubai Marina is the beating heart of this city. It is not only a global melting pot of nationalities but also home to some of the city’s other prominent developments like Dubai Harbour, the Marina promenade and has proximity to the beach and shoreline. We are very proud to pin our glorious property at such an incredible address.

How does a branded residence stand apart from the rest of the developments?

As a real estate developer, our priority, first and foremost, is to offer the best-in-class quality, design and architecture. With a strong brand association, we are further able to ensure this trust in our buyers. It is not only a sophisticated, high-quality product but also a promise of shared brand values.

With our new project we will make sure the brand values are accurately represented and maintained in the luxury, design and living comfort offered to the residents. This in turn further assures our investors and customers of long-standing returns to their investments.

Can you tell us more about the project, price points and date of completion?

The impressive tower will stand tall at 450m with one-, two- and three-bedroom options as well as sky mansions and villas, along with luxury amenities designed for entertainment and relaxation. Renowned designers have been brought on board to ensure that every aspect of the project reflects the iconic design and brand association synonymous with both London Gate and Franck Muller. The project is more than just a residential building - it is a living masterpiece that seamlessly blends architectural opulence.

We will have the official launch of this architectural marvel on January 9, where we will reveal all the details of this incredible project and announce the pricing - with very competitive payment plans, which promise to be worthy of the offering.