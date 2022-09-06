Creating superb living spaces with simplicity at their core has always been the goal of Imtiaz Development , and its latest offering, Westwood by Imtiaz, has achieved just that. Located in the picturesque and family-friendly Al Furjan community, these spaces have been perfectly crafted for luxury living, making Westwood exclusivity personified. The Dh110-million project consists of 188 fully furnished units comprising studios and one-bedroom apartments.

Location is everything when it comes to property choices, and Westwood is situated in a prime location in Dubai. Only a three-minute walk away from Al Furjan’s The Gardens metro station, the community is easily accessible from all areas of Dubai. Situated about 10-20 minutes’ drive from Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Global Village, Mall of the Emirates, and Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall, it is right in the heart of Dubai's bustling metropolis while still being a peaceful haven of tranquility.

Westwood by Imtiaz has been built with convenience as the key cornerstone, with these smart homes being fully furnished and equipped by top designers. Furthermore, there are great amenities such as mosques, outdoor sports facilities, a community retail centre, and schools, all conveniently located within the community. Ibn Battuta Mall is also less than a 10-minute drive away. The unique set of residences also features plenty of beautiful open spaces with nearby parks and gardens provided by the Furjan Development, allowing for a truly memorable family home.

Prime location and contemporary architecture with superior quality make Westwood a perfect choice for investment and family living. Each home is expertly crafted with care and strikes a tasteful balance between classic elegance and cutting-edge design and integration. It also features exceptional amenities, including a clubhouse, pool, and state-of-the-art gym, along with pleasant views of the Dubai skyline.

Led by the CEO, Masih Imtiaz, Imtiaz Development has a vision of building residences for people who truly appreciate convenience with a side of elegance. Established in 1993, the company has been investing in, building and managing multiple real estate developments for more than 28 years. It is changing the city's landscape through innovative, high-quality, design-driven developments to provide value to its clients and has built more than 2,000 residential units, four million square feet of office space, and more than two million square feet of retail.

Its newest build, Westwood is another example of how Imtiaz Development is redefining the private residence experience, combining intimacy, comfort, and luxury.

Being the only building in the area within walking distance of the metro, investors can expect an excellent return on investment for short-term leasing. It is a perfect long-term investment opportunity with flexible payment plans of five years.

With prices starting at Dh425,000, this is your chance to get into Dubai property market with an exquisitely designed, fully furnished studio or one-bedroom apartment. As an exclusive launch offer, Imtiaz Development is introducing a three-year post- handover payment plan giving further convenience to customers.

Forty per cent of the building has already been completed, and buyers can view the show apartment to get the luxurious look and feel of the project.

Managed by a team of passionate professionals whose combined breadth of experience includes all areas of real estate development, Imtiaz Development provides services and expertise in real estate development, investment and asset management, financing, construction management, property management, project management, engineering and design, and sales and marketing. Clear communication and proficient execution enable the company to successfully deliver the most sophisticated urban development projects on the market. With a fantastic track record of successfully completed projects, the company’s continued vision is to create new, unique, and unrivalled residential complexes in bustling areas of Dubai.