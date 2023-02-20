With a firm belief in creating a community that provides residents with the utmost luxury and tranquility, Dubai-based HMB Homes Real Estate Development has launched its latest residential development project named Beverly Boulevard, Arjan. This complex has a total of 271 units out of which 262 are residential apartments, including studios, one bedroom, and two bedrooms, and 9 retail spaces, all designed to give residents a tranquil and luxurious lifestyle.

HMB Homes has successfully handed over Dh250-million worth of projects consisting of apartments, villas and town houses. Its portfolio includes the lavish Beverly Residence, Signature Villas 14 and Signature Villas 12 in JVC, as well as the Luxury Villa in Dubai Hills, all of which have set new standards for luxury and refinement in the real estate market. The company's commitment to quality, attention to detail, and customer satisfaction have earned them a reputation of being a leading boutique developer in the industry. The latest project, Beverly Boulevard, in Arjan, has an estimated value of Dh175 million, and HMB Homes’ aim in the near future is to deliver more residential developments of about Dh300-million worth across the prime and upcoming locations of Dubai.

The trend towards growth continues as HMB Homes strives to deliver more prime residential project across different localities within Dubai and make every project a benchmark of excellence. With this continuous commitment, HMB Homes will remain at the forefront of the real estate industry for years to come.

When the company set out to create Beverly Boulevard, Arjan, the objective was to build a landmark development that will set a new standard for luxury living in the city. It aims to offer the best of both worlds — a peaceful and serene living environment, as well as access to all the conveniences and luxuries that Dubai has to offer.

The location of Beverly Boulevard, Arjan is a major advantage for residents, as it offers easy access to some of Dubai's most sought-after attractions such as Miracle Garden, Dubai Marina and Mall of the Emirates. Burj Khalifa in Downtown is only about 15 minutes away. However, the location is not the only factor that sets this project apart.

The project is packed with an abundance of amenities that are a class apart from other residential developments in the area. Some of the standout amenities include private pools attached to select one- and two-bedroom units, as well as a semi-Olympic-sized common swimming pool that is designed as a beach-style pool and a pool bar. Multi-purpose courts, cabanas, a barbecue area, an open gym, steam, sauna, a jogging track, amphitheatre, and a kids’ play area, provide the residents with various options to keep them active and engaged.

In addition, all the apartment units will be fitted with the most advanced kitchen appliances and fixtures from the world’s leading brands that can only be found in top hotels and high-end villas, ensuring that the residents have access to the same level of luxury and comfort they would expect from a five-star hotel or a luxury living.

An eight-storey building with a basement level built in the heart of the city, it has 30 per cent of its space dedicated to amenities spread over 20,000 square feet. The project offers a variety of unit sizes to cater to the different needs of the residents.

The studio apartments are sized at 400 square feet, with one- and two-bedroom apartments measuring 610 square feet and 1,200 sq feet respectively. The prices range from Dh470,000-Dh525,000 for studios, Dh650,000-Dh825,000 for one bedroom, and Dh1,250,000-Dh1,400,000 for two bedrooms. These unit sizes will appeal to a wide range of buyers, from single professionals to young families.

The apartment prices are very attractive for the location and the quality of amenities and fixtures on offer. The development has a construction-linked payment plan, where the client pays only 20 per cent at the time of booking. The next 10 per cent will be due when the project is 30 per cent complete, another 10 per cent when it is halfway, and yet another 10 per cent when construction reaches 70 per cent. The remaining 50 per cent will be up for payment at completion of the project.

The developer seeks to fill the nine retail spaces on the ground floor with significant players in the food and beverage industries and grocery and convenience store sectors. There will be a promenade and drop-off area in front of the retail spaces, and visitors parking will be made available too. Resident parking spaces can be found on the ground level and in the basement.

A thoughtful addition to the parking spaces are the electric chargers that have been provided to the residents to charge their electric vehicles from the comfort of their homes, unlike a lot of other modern buildings. This is in keeping with the times when sustainability is the focus of the UAE and the world.

The handover for Beverly Boulevard is scheduled for December 2024, and construction is already under way.