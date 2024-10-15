End users looking to purchase their dream home and investors looking for their next deal have the perfect opportunity to do so at a two-day property expo in Abu Dhabi, organised by Metropolitan Capital Real Estate (MCRE), a leading full-service real estate agency in the capital.
The event, scheduled for November 2-3 at the Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, will showcase the latest projects of leading developers across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.
Investors will have the opportunity to explore exclusive deals and investment opportunities from top developers including Sobha Realty, IMKAN, Ohana Development, Ellington, Dar Global, Tiger Group, bloom, RAK Properties and Al Hamra. Featured properties will include units located in prime locations such as Palm Jebel Ali, Ohana by the Sea, Hudayriyat Island and Al Marjan Island.
“We are really excited about this event as it will bring most of the UAE’s key developers under one roof, making it easy for end users and investors to view some of the latest launches and products on offer,” said Evgeny Ratskevich, CEO of Metropolitan Capital Real Estate. “Investors will have many opportunities to talk with developers and evaluate attractive investment opportunities with strong potential for capital appreciation and rental yields.”
Visitors to the event can meet with MCRE’s team of experienced real estate professionals who will be available to discuss investment opportunities, answer questions and guide customers to their dream purchase.
To register for the event, visit UAE-property-expo.com