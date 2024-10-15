Investors will have the opportunity to explore exclusive deals and investment opportunities from top developers including Sobha Realty, IMKAN, Ohana Development, Ellington, Dar Global, Tiger Group, bloom, RAK Properties and Al Hamra. Featured properties will include units located in prime locations such as Palm Jebel Ali, Ohana by the Sea, Hudayriyat Island and Al Marjan Island.

“We are really excited about this event as it will bring most of the UAE’s key developers under one roof, making it easy for end users and investors to view some of the latest launches and products on offer,” said Evgeny Ratskevich, CEO of Metropolitan Capital Real Estate. “Investors will have many opportunities to talk with developers and evaluate attractive investment opportunities with strong potential for capital appreciation and rental yields.”