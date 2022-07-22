Located on Palm Jumeirah’s own Billionaires’ Row are Villas 21 and 22AA, which have been carefully curated from inception to harmonise structural magnificence and interior beauty with their symphonic design, offering a life of elevated elegance.

These villas are the latest projects from Dubai-based design and build company CK Architecture Interiors, which taps the full potential of the unique Palm Jumeirah waterfront site through its stunning bold designs.

Villa 21 on Palm Jumeirah’s own Billionaires’ Row. Stunning bold designs and exquisite detailing characterise CK Architecture Interiors’ works Image Credit: Supplied

A vertically integrated design and build boutique, CK Architecture Interiors specialises in the creation of opulent living and working spaces. Through its in-house capabilities in space planning, individualised project management and construction, it provides end-to-end, bespoke solutions for discerning private owners as well as high-end residential and commercial developments.

“I am an architect and have been in and around the construction business since I was a child as my father was an architect and engineer,” says owner and managing director of CK Architecture Interiors, Cem Kapancioglu who studied architecture at the Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University in Istanbul.

The architectural beauty of Istanbul inspired great ideas and values in him, which helped when he started his own venture in Dubai in 2010.

Supplied

“I wanted it to be different, unique, if possible,” he says.

“Most companies offering a similar type of service in the market outsource a substantial part of their deliverables to other third-party suppliers. This is when I realised that I had to introduce in-house capabilities in space planning, individualised project management and construction, in order to be able to provide high-quality end-to-end, bespoke solutions for discerning, demanding and sophisticated clients.

“We are the single point of responsibility in terms of design and construction in our projects.”

CK Architecture Interiors prioritises detail and quality. The talented team of architects and designers always envisions prestigious environments that fulfil fantasies. Pursuing ultimate prestige through unpredictable design at every corner, the CK team conceptualise, collaborate, design and build staying with the client at every step of the process.

Image Credit: Supplied

With more than 60 projects under its belt, inspired by the unique perspectives of its prestigious clientele, CK Architecture Interiors provides holistic design and high-quality build services from A to Z. With the availability of in-house services and resources, the project’s journey to completion has never been this easy here in the fast-paced lifestyle of Dubai.