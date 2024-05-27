A magnificent hotel and residential development will soon rise on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, heralding a new era of luxury hospitality and leisure. The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel & Residences by award-winning luxury developer Almal Real Estate Development in collaboration with the renowned Palladium Hotel Group is expected to redefine the island’s landscape with its unique architecture as well as immersive wellness, dining and entertainment experiences.

“The launch of our Al Marjan project marks a new milestone for us, and we are immensely proud to be shaping the luxury hospitality and entertainment scene in the UAE and Ras Al Khaimah,” says Dmitriy Starovoitov, Founder of Almal Real Estate Development. “The collaboration with The Unexpected Hotels & Residences reflects our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences to discerning travellers.” It’s the Spanish hotel chain’s first foray into the UAE.

Set to open in the second half of 2026 and valued at $280 million (Dh1 billion), The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel & Residences is a harmonious blend of natural elements and contemporary design. All 422 of its meticulously designed hotel and residential units provide unparalleled comfort and privacy and uninterrupted vistas of the Arabian Gulf. An infinity rooftop pool, a vibrant beach club, a spa and wellness centre, pocket gardens, and five distinct dining outlets serving authentic international cuisine add to the attractions.

Architectural brilliance

The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel & Residences brings to life a stunning architectural vision, where its design seamlessly integrates with its natural surroundings and undulating ocean waves. "The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel & Residences embodies a seamless blend of luxury and natural beauty, thanks to the exceptional work of the Design & ARchitecture Bureau (DAR),” says Mohammad Khader, Head of Project Development, Almal Capital Investments. “Their innovative approach and meticulous attention to detail have been instrumental in transforming our vision into reality, setting a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in the region.”

With the help of light-coloured materials, innovative lighting and design features, the property undergoes a stunning transformation from day to night to reflect the serene daytime and the vibrant nightlife. “Dynamic lighting elements, such as an LED-lit archway and a canopy of backlit fabrics, mimic the sea's gentle movements, enhancing the sensory experience,” he adds. “This thoughtful design ensures the architecture integrates with the coastal setting by day and comes alive at night, inviting exploration and enchantment.

Image Credit: Supplied

Pre-launch sales

Investors have the golden opportunity to be a part of this mega project with sales open for its hotel and residential units. Pre-launch exclusive rates for hotel start at Dh1.6 million. Up for grabs are premium rooms from 1,420 square feet, standard rooms from 460 square feet, junior suites from 566 square feet, and suites from 1,005 square feet.

For residences, the starting price is Dh1.7 million. Studios from 522 square feet, one-bedroom apartments from 1,122 square feet and two-bedrooms from 2,544 are available.

“We are excited about the possibilities this project brings and look forward to welcoming guests to experience the exceptional offerings and unforgettable moments that will be awaiting them,” says Starovoitov.