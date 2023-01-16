Continue your great start to the new year with special promotions from Al Ghurair Properties. The Dubai-based real estate development company is offering limited-time rental deals on select properties across its residential portfolio spread across urban centres. Running until January 31 and applicable to new tenants, the promotion comes with benefits such as additional two-month stay without any rent and free maintenance.

The cherry on top is that you don’t have to pay any commission even if you lease the property through registered brokers.

Furthermore, you get to choose a payment plan that’s convenient and rewarding. While you have the option to pay the rent in four cheques, down payment using a single cheque earns you a 3 per cent discount on the rental. With an additional premium of 5 per cent, a more flexible payment plan is available for those looking to spread the rent in 12 equal instalments across the year.

Varied residential portfolio

Known for safe, integrated and sustainable communities that enrich the life of residents, Al Ghurair Properties offers high standards of living.

High-quality finishes and stylish fixtures add elegance to homes at Masaken Al Warqa 01, located at the intersection between Al Awir Road and Shaikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. A short drive from city hubs such as Dubai Creek Harbour, Downtown Dubai and Business Bay, the property offers studios starting at Dh34,000, one-bedroom apartments at Dh44,000 and two bedrooms at Dh62,000.

Al Ghurair Residence at Deira is just right for those looking for a lively lifestyle, with dedicated outdoor space, sports facilities and other amenities. With a direct connection to Al Ghurair Centre, you will be spoiled for choice with a variety of retail, dining, entertainment and leisure options right on your doorstep.

Boasting sophisticated finishing, beautiful terraces and attractive amenities, Manazil Al Muraqqabat 03 features ready-to-move-in homes in a wide selection of sizes and layouts. Available as furnished as well as unfurnished units, the property, located in the heart of Deira, offers one-bedroom apartments starting at Dh56,000, two bedrooms at Dh80,000 and three bedrooms at Dh105,000.

Modern and trendy Bayt Al Hamriya 01 in Bur Dubai has spacious bedrooms, feature windows and minimalist fixtures. At a walking distance from BurJuman metro station and Al Seef Creek, this property allows for an active and healthy lifestyle in a dynamic neighbourhood.

If you are looking for a family-friendly community, Masaken Al Muteena 02 is the one for you. Spacious rooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, wide hallways, built-in wardrobes, top-rate fixtures and modern finishes offer the perfect setting for a comfortable and lively family living.

Masaken Al Muteena 03 is also best for families with homes featuring cozy terraces, wide-set windows and spacious living spaces in a bustling neighbourhood that includes various retail outlets, restaurants and a park.

Avail of this opportunity to lease a well-managed residence with all the amenities for modern living.

Select residential properties in central Deira, Naif, are also available for rentals starting at Dh18,000 a year.

Log on to Alghurairproperties.com to learn more and choose the right home for you.