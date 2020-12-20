Video Credit: Supplied

The UAE real estate sector has long been central to the country’s economic growth, therefore the shocking arrival of Covid-19 left many of the top players wondering about the way forward.

But one real estate firm has led by example - Al Ghurair Properties, both during the height of the pandemic, and now as we ease into the new normal.

The company has been fiercely proactive in facing recent challenges and shown what innovation and a customer-centric approach can achieve. The result is growth even amid the pandemic, helped greatly by a well-designed new website and the game-changing Al Ghurair Tenant portal app.

“I think we have shown just how ripe the UAE rental market was for digital disruption and improvements,” says Haytham Nasr, Head of Marketing, Al Ghurair Properties.

“The company has undergone a rapid and highly effective digital transformation, from the launch of our engaging new website, commencing 360-degree virtual tours and online booking appointments, to the introduction of the innovative Al Ghurair Tenant portal app soon after.”

It’s easy to see why the user-friendly, all-in-one app has been so well received. It allows tenants to log maintenance requests, renew their contracts, pay online, and access a host of other services anytime, from anywhere.

“Building awareness of these key features, plus the overall asset portfolio of more than 4,000 units, and the values that Al Ghurair stands for – such as the importance of community – were imperative in driving success and ultimately conversions,” adds Nasr. “The results have been very positive with significant growth shown during a period of relative instability brought about by the pandemic.”

There had been plenty of interest across the Al Ghurair portfolio even at the height of pandemic uncertainty mid-year. Centrally located developments in urban communities such as Deira, Bur Dubai and Barsha provide an appealing living proposition for new and old residents of Dubai.

All developments are in areas where the emirate has its finest infrastructure in terms of connectivity and ease of living, where metro stations, schools, hospitals and shopping malls are within a ten-minute walking distance from most of the properties. Hence the company slogan #liveinthecentre.

The company is proud of its achievements and can point to some impressive statistics. In 2020, the average occupancy rate of one-year old Al Ghurair buildings has been around 80 per cent; the year-to-year growth in terms of units was 3,062 in 2019 and 4,018 this year – with a 24 per cent increase in portfolio size. Seven new commercial developments have already been launched in 2020 and nine new projects are in the pipeline for 2021.

So, what has been the secret sauce for Al Ghurair?

“There has been a twofold marketing approach, with a focus on creating awareness and lead generation,” explains Nasr. “This developed our targeting by feeding conversion data back into our targeted audiences, which increased our pre- and post-Covid conversion rates.”

The appeal of Al Ghurair’s eye-catching properties is clearly part of the equation. Beautifully thought-out, light and spacious, they are ideal for open-plan living and boast calm sweeping spaces, elegant interiors and seamlessly simple connections.

Good examples are the chic and contemporary Manazil Al Barsha Villas 05, Manazil Al Barsha Villas 06, and Manazil Al Barsha Villas 07, which have achieved a 92 per cent occupancy rate. They tick all the boxes, from aesthetic living to comfort and convenience with easy access to Shaikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. “With thoughtful design and glorious finishing, Manazil Al Barsha villas raise the bar when it comes to elite living,” says Nasr.

This December, the company will launch its fourth set of extensions of Barsha Villas – new premium four-bedroom villas located in the heart of the area.

There are some amazing deals on the table too. Al Ghurair currently has a new limited offer: a three-bedroom at the reduced rental rate of Dh80,000 at Manazil Al Barsha 01, Manazil Al Barsha 02 and Manazil Al Barsha 03. This includes one month rent-free, no commission, and a flexible payment plan up to 12 cheques.

It’s enough to give any prospective Dubai renter an excited shiver up their spine.