Forest V is Pakistan’s largest apartment complex with purposefully designed open-plan living that offers mesmerising panoramic views of Downtown Lahore, along with Pakistan’s oldest golf course and its 85 acres of scenic plush greenery – the Lahore Gymkhana.

With a built-up area of over 500,000 square feet, Forest V features only 87 ultra-large, one- to four-bedroom apartments, duplex apartments and Pakistan’s largest double-story mega rooftop penthouse that cascades over 25,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space.

Asim Iftikhar, Group Director and CCO Image Credit: Supplied

Forest V lifestyle offerings define elevated living, with a surreal plan of luxury amenities for residents that include a swimming pool, world-class fitness center, indoor badminton and paddle tennis courts, in-house cinema, private hospitality lounges, short-term stay suites for resident guests, cigar and sports lounge, collaboration with an international health & wellness spa, a rooftop helipad for air pick and drops, and cafes and restaurants with a food menu designed by Michelin star chefs.

The 101 Group is leading the way and shifting the paradigm of the real estate industry in Pakistan to counter the consequences of climate change by decarbonising and opting for more sustainable methods in construction and development. Forest V’s plant typology by design will reduce pollution and improve air quality by helping sequester approximately 27 tonnes of CO2 and releasing close to 22 tonnes of fresh oxygen annually.

Kamran Hussain, Group CEO of 101 Group Global Image Credit: Supplied

A true modern marvel, Forest V is designed by Marcus Wilkins of ARCHI-TEX, with the biophilic interior design and vision by Callie Van der Merwe from Design Partnership Australia. Residents will enjoy the sensory nature of the urban living designed to improve their health and quality of life. The property will be home to an ethereal mix of trees, plants, shrubs & moss green spread over 45,000 sq feet of green pockets.

Sharing his views on launching Pakistan’s first vertical forest, Asim Iftikhar, Group Director and CCO, said, “This project is exclusively for overseas Pakistanis. Forest V is Pakistan’s first completely smart building that offers residents secure and seamlessly managed lifestyles powered by the Forest V Resident App. Another key convenience for our overseas customers is to have the luxury of space without the hassle of maintaining larger properties & domestic help while they are overseas, with our fully serviced apartments. Getting sustainability within luxury living is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity which will build your property portfolio and give you higher returns on your investment.”

Image Credit: Supplied

Group CEO, Kamran Hussain is an Overseas Pakistani himself and wants to create a lifestyle that makes coming home to Pakistan a joy. “I understand the stress overseas Pakistanis face when coming back to Pakistan for business, vacations, or relocation. We want to create a lifestyle that exceeds all expectations. The 101 Group is setting the bar for a new standard of luxury living based on a biophilic design ethos while crafting impeccable resident lifestyles for overseas Pakistanis.”