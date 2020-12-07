Image Credit: Supplied

2020 was a challenging year that plunged the world economy into turbulence. But there is a bright side: increased market volatility creates new money-making opportunities for Forex traders. It’s good news for millions of people worldwide who are currently considering a career change.

Fortunately, the latest technological advances make trading more accessible — and, therefore, more popular — than ever before. Also, the intense competition between the leading brokers has lowered the barrier to entry: today, everyone with basic computer skills and a stable Internet connection can earn money trading.

As it might be hard to choose between different service providers, attending The Forex Expo is a good place to start. In 2020, this key industry event will take place on December 16 — 17, in Dubai World Trade Center, Hall 1. During these two days, the capital’s first major tower will host more than 50 Forex brokers displaying their products to 3,000+ traders from all over the world.

The participants and guests will have a chance to attend the industry gurus’ presentations and get updated on the recent developments in the sector. For those unable to travel, the show organizers have prepared a special online event, so everyone will be able to network, visit the booths, and listen to selected speakers.

Among the industry leaders taking part in the Forex Expo 2020, there is Olymp Trade, one of the event’s Gold sponsors. This global trading platform has been successfully operating for six years. By now, it has over 68,500,000 registered users from 139 countries.

The list of supported languages is constantly expanding, as the increasing number of small-to-medium-sized investors get access to the company’s services. Apart from being cosmopolitan and multilingual, Olymp Trade offers a wide variety of trading instruments and educational resources to enhance their clients’ profit potential.

It’s the first time Olymp Trade comes to Dubai. Despite the pandemic, the company couldn’t miss the opportunity to rub shoulders with other industry trendsetters and present its products to potential clients and partners. The most important of these products are:

● Fixed Time Trades (FFT), a basic easy-to-leverage instrument;

● Forex, a simple and clear trading interface designed for beginners;

● MetaTrader 4, an advanced-level terminal for professional traders.

Therefore, the company’s stand may be interesting for all the traders, regardless of their expertise level. While the beginner-friendly products are likely to attract those taking their first steps in Forex trading, the sophisticated interface of MT4 appeals to professionals seeking to make the most of their skills and experience.

Whichever financial instrument you prefer, the Olymp Trade leading analysts will be available to answer your questions and receive constructive feedback. For customers, it’s an excellent opportunity to get first-hand information, share their personal experiences, suggest new features, and receive some nice welcome gifts.

If you have already added the Olymp Trade stand to your must-see Expo list, you can visit the platform's website to explore how it works and get your questions prepared.

As for non-attendees, they can connect by joining a live-stream by one of the company’s representatives. By enabling online translations, Olymp Trade promotes its products to a broader audience and shows commitment to all its clients.